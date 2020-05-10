FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions and near-normal temps coming

KOLD Sunday May 10 Forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | May 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM MST - Updated May 10 at 5:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions return to Southern Arizona as we head into next week along with near-normal temperatures.

TONIGHT: Slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms (10%). Overnight lows in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

