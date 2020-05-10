Man dies after being run over in Circle K parking lot, suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening on the south side of Tucson.
On May 9, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to an aggravated assault call where a male was struck by a vehicle at the Circle K located on West Valencia Road.
Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to an adult male identified as 41-year-old Jesus Alberto Quevedo in the parking lot of the business.
Tucson Fire responded and immediately transported the victim to Banner University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Quevedo’s next of kin was notified of his passing.
The Tucson Police Gang Unit responded to continue the investigation. Based on interviews conducted by officers and detectives, it was determined that this incident began with a verbal altercation between the Quevedo and an adult male customer outside of the Circle K. The customer walked to the passenger side of a Lincoln Navigator and entered the vehicle. Quevedo followed the customer, furthering the altercation. The driver of the Lincoln, identified as 27-year-old Adrian Gilbert Manriquez, got involved in the verbal dispute and backed out of the parking spot. Quevedo stepped in front of the Lincoln as the driver was attempting to leave. Quevedo put his arms up, appearing to try to stop the vehicle, and then slammed his hands on the hood of the vehicle. Manriquez accelerated striking Quevedo and continued driving, fleeing the scene.
Officers were able to locate Manriquez at his home address a short time later. Manriquez was arrested without any further incident. He was booked into Pima County Jail for 2nd Degree Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this altercation to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
