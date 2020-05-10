Man dies after being run over in Circle K parking lot, suspect in custody

The Tucson Police Gang Unit responded to continue the investigation. Based on interviews conducted by officers and detectives, it was determined that this incident began with a verbal altercation between the Quevedo and an adult male customer outside of the Circle K. The customer walked to the passenger side of a Lincoln Navigator and entered the vehicle. Quevedo followed the customer, furthering the altercation. The driver of the Lincoln, identified as 27-year-old Adrian Gilbert Manriquez, got involved in the verbal dispute and backed out of the parking spot. Quevedo stepped in front of the Lincoln as the driver was attempting to leave. Quevedo put his arms up, appearing to try to stop the vehicle, and then slammed his hands on the hood of the vehicle. Manriquez accelerated striking Quevedo and continued driving, fleeing the scene.