Some breweries to open Monday after COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, restaurants, coffee shops and some breweries and wine tasting rooms will be able to open for dine in services.
Barrio Brewing Company said they’ll be opening their tap room for customers Monday. Since they have a menu of food, they are considered under the restaurant label. The brewery said they will be operating at 50-percent capacity and require staff to wear masks, among other new cleaning policies.
“We understand that not everybody is ready to come back,” said Jaime Dickman, COO Barrio Brewing. “We also have a large group that is ready. This quarantine has taken a mental toll on a lot of people, and sometimes just going to a restaurant and just sitting and having a meal can provide some sense of normalcy.”
Many other state breweries will be opening in the coming days. Barrio said they will continue their to-go and pick-up order system.
The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild was integral in getting breweries opened up with restaurants. They sent us the following statement:
“Many of our breweries are poised to open in the days following May 11th and will be offering menus and food programs with social distancing between parties. We also have a significant number of breweries that are working on a much longer timeline to open. We hope that you support their individual decisions as we do.
Our Arizona breweries are among the most regulated and process-based businesses in the hospitality industry. We have access to the best practices among many state and county agencies and have collaborated with other state brewers guilds and associations, Arizona Restaurant Association , Arizona Licensed Beverage Association, and the Brewers Association. Best practices are being written with these resources in mind. State and Federal guidance will be adhered to.
We invite all hospitality businesses to have a dialog with us as we are happy to share our resources in developing a way to ensure safety and our economic well-being.” -Rob Fullmer, Arizona Craft Brewers Guild
