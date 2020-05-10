Taste This, Tucson: Getting saucy on Mother’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mothers Day is a day to spoil mom and take her out to eat, but because we’re experiencing a “new normal” most are relying on takeout or even cooking at home.
In honor of Mother’s Day, Taste This Tucson is cooking red chile sauce with Yasmine Lopez’s mom, Dora to show how easy it is to create this classic favorite.
- Dry Roasted Chiles (8-10)
- Whole garlic
- Salt & Pepper
- One pot filled with water
- Large bowl
- Strainer
- Wisk
- First, you’ll need to grab about a handful of chiles, about 8-10
- Prepare a pot with water to warm up. While you wait for the water to warm, remove all seeds from inside the chile.
- Now that you’re done picking out seeds, place all chiles in the warm water and leave them soaking for about 15-20 minutes.
- Next, it’s time to blend. Place chiles in the blender and also add some of the remaining water. The chiles and water should even out.
- Crush your garlic and add all 5 cloves, your own portion of salt and pepper and blend.
- After you’re done blending, get a large bowl, strainer and whisk and pour the sauce through a strainer and whisk the remaining sauce. We use the strainer to filter out any big pieces remaining.
Now, your sauce is ready to go on your favorite Mexican dish! Whether it’s on your eggs for breakfast, chilaquiles for brunch, enchiladas for dinner or added to shredded meat to prepare your tamales. The options are endless with this easy and delicious sauce!
