TFD, TEP respond to power pole fire in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire responded to the area of Grant Rd and Swan Rd after calls about smoke and flames in the area on Sunday, May 10.
Engine 7 was the first unit on scene and found a power pole on fire with extension to a wooden fence.
The fire quickly spread to 2 adjacent sheds shortly after their arrival.
Arriving crews encountered live power lines on the ground and had to adjust their tactics until Tucson Electric Power could secure the power to the affected pole.
The fire started to spread to a nearby home, but the quick action of crews on scene stopped the fire before it entered the home, with only minor damage occurring to the eaves of the house.
Crews took 11 units, 29 firefighters and 29 minutes to bring fire on the pole and affected exposures under control.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
