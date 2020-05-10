Tucson celebrates moms on Mother’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain, wind and a pandemic did not stop Tucson from celebrating the special women in our lives—moms.
They say, April showers, bring May flowers, but this year, May showers, are bringing mom flowers.
“There has been an unbelievable demand for flowers,” said Greg Coleman, co-owner, Mayfield Florists.
Coleman said they are facing challenges since the COVID-19 outbreak started because of supply chain interruptions. At the same time, his shop has seen an uptick in demand for Mother’s Day, and as a way to spread smiles in tough times.
“It’s been a very challenging month for the floral industry,” he said.
However, some moms, prefer their gifts outside. Reid Park was crowded on Sunday, before the rain took hold.
“Maybe a little more packed than it usually is,” said Charles Whitmer, who was celebrating the holiday in the park.
Many mom’s are not able to step outside their homes to celebrate, or see their kids. The Forum at Tucson, a senior living facility, hosted a drive-by Mother’s Day celebration. Car’s paraded in the parking lot with signs and balloons wishing a happy Mother’s Day to those inside.
