Tucson produce seller changes how it does business during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local produce seller has changed how it does business while still providing fresh fruits and vegetables to the Tucson community during COVID-19. Hand Picked Produce is now offering delivery services and selling at a no-touch produce stand on Saturdays.
Owner Gil Mejias sells certified pesticide-free, certified organic and naturally grown fruits and vegetables from local growers.
Shiloh Walkosak helps with Hand Picked Produce and said the jams, salsa and honey come from local vendors, too.
"It's not just our business that somebody is supporting when they buy from us but it's a number of other people," Walkosak said.
Before COVID-19, Hand Picked Produce made its sales at farmer's markets.
"Up to six sometimes seven markets in a week, that came to a screaming halt and the bills didn't," Mejias said. "We had to make some adjustments."
"Sometimes we clear them out because it's so good," said customer Tony Bright after buying about 40 pounds of food at Saturday's stand.
Walkosak said Hand Picked Produce allows customers to buy fresh food without going into a large store during COVID-19.
Hand Picked Produce is also giving back to the community. Customers can pay $1 through the Stone Soup program. The money is used to donate food to Interfaith Community Services food pantry. As of this week, they've donated more than 1000 pounds of produce.
"I'm getting goosebumps right now just talking about it," Mejias said. "Every time I stop off at the ICS and donate, their eyes just get really big because they don't get anything fresh, they're usually getting canned items."
Mejias said they've recently partnered with the Iskashitaa Refugee Network which will help provide a some income to the Network and bring customers different types of food.
Hand Picked Produce and the Iskashitaa Refugee Network worked together to donate to the Navejo Nation. This week they gave more than 200 pounds of potatoes and 4 crates of citrus.
Visit the Hand Picked Produce Facebook page to learn more about their efforts or donate to the Stone Soup program.
