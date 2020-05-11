Fact Finders Update: A deceased relative received a stimulus payment. Here’s to how to return it

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rollout of the stimulus payments approved by Congress faced some challenges. As more people received their payments, some saw money in accounts for their relatives who are no longer alive.
That was the case for one Southern Arizona woman, who asked to be referred to as Joan.
Joan is the trust on her father’s account, who died in 2018. She told KOLD News 13 she was surprised to see the $1,200 stimulus payment in her father’s account.
“I researched all the IRS things, everything on the stimulus package and there’s nothing on returning money, just receiving it," Joan said. “We just want to know what we can do to return it.”
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal the money should be returned. The IRS issued new guidance today on how to make that return.
If the payment was a paper check:
- Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check.
- Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.
- Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check.
- Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.
If the payment was a paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit:
- Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.
- Write on the check/money order made payable to “U.S. Treasury” and write 2020EIP, and the taxpayer identification number (social security number, or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check.
- Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.
For those who live in Arizona, the IRS location to mail the check or payment is:
Fresno Internal Revenue Service
5045 E Butler Avenue
Fresno, CA 93888
