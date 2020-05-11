TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The option to dine-in is back on the table.
Many restaurants across the state have reopened their doors to diners for the first time in weeks.
This is part of Governor Doug Ducey’s back-to-business plan.
It was hard to find a seat on the patio at Frog and Firkin on University.
It is something owner Garrett Raetzman said caused problems.
Raetzman said they removed half of their tables, to promote social distancing, but some patrons scooted the rearranged furniture so they could be together in large groups.
Raetzman said he had to ask patrons to leave if they could not follow the social distancing guidelines.
Smashburger in Oro Valley also opened its doors for dine-in customers.
He said employees are required to wear masks and gloves.
“As soon as we come in contact with customers, we have procedures to wash our hands, change our gloves out. We also have a timer every fifteen minutes to remind us to change our gloves out, clean and sanitize stations like door handles, tables, bathrooms, restrooms things like that," Rodriguez said.
Smashburger and other restaurants are also spacing their customers out by keeping some tables off limits.
But less seating, means less customers.
“Once our tables fill up and we are at full capacity, and everything will have to be to-go," Rodriguez said.
At Bobo's, you won't find anything on your table.
Salt, pepper, an extra napkin, everything is by request to cut down on the spread of germs.
The owner hopes the steps they are taking are enough to make people feel safe and give them what they've been missing, which isn't just a good meal.
“People are needing to be with other people. They are coming in and chatting more than they ever did before. So, I am hoping they are comfortable with that.”
