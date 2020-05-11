Pacific Division Champion Roadrunners look ahead to 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that the American Hockey League’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
The Roadrunners, with a 36-19-1-2 record, have been crowned Pacific Division Champions for the second time in three seasons. All AHL statistics are deemed final as of March 12, 2020. Tucson was led by three AHL All-Stars in Brayden Burke, Kyle Capobianco and Lane Pederson.
Burke had a great season, leading the Roadrunners in scoring with 21-31-52 in 51 games. In addition, Michael Bunting recorded 12-37-49 in 58 games. Goaltender Adin Hill posted a 15-5-0 record and is now 66-49-2 in four seasons in Tucson. The Roadrunners drew 113,624 fans to the Tucson Arena in 28 home games, averaging over 4,000 fans per game for the fourth consecutive season.
CLICK HERE for the Official Release from the AHL CLICK HERE for FAQ Regarding the Cancellation of the 2019-20 Season
“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” said American Hockey league President and CEO David Andrews. “The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.”
“We are very proud of our players and staff in Tucson,” said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. “We were in first place since November and excited to compete for the Calder Cup. Starting now, all the work applied to this past season is now focused on preparation for 2020-2021, and our organization and individual goals will remain the same. .”
"As things transpire over the course of this offseason, we look forward to sharing next year’s schedule, promotional and hockey details as soon as we have them,” said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.
