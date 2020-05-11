Pima County issues direction to restaurants for dine-in service beginning May 11

Over the past week, the County has conducted a public survey of the 17 measures to learn how important they were to the public for deciding whether to dine-in at a restaurant. Respondents could choose between Extremely Important, Very Important, Somewhat Important, Not So Important and Not At All Important. More than 8,100 people have responded so far and Extremely Important is dominating all 17 measures, followed by Very Important. The survey concludes Wednesday and the results will be posted on the Restaurants and Bars Task Force webpage.