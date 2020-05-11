Pima County releases set of suggestions for restaurants re-opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has released a set of 17 suggestions restaurants should follow when re-opening dine in services on May 11, 2020.
The suggestions go further than the general guidelines the governor issued when he announced the decision to re-open restaurants with restrictions.
You can read them here.
“What we are doing is simply putting concrete operational guidance to so that operators who decide to open up can do so with some degree of confidence,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Chief Medical Officer for Pima County.
While many restaurants are opening up, many are still reluctant to do so.
“It’s entirely up to the restaurant owner to make that decision,” said Amber Smith, the CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce. “They have to make a decision on what they are most comfortable with.”
The county’s Back to Business task force decided to make a deeper dive into the suggestions because the Governor’s guidance was not specific enough.
“It was kind of motherhood and apple pie, cover your mouth, check your temperature,” said Dr. Garcia. “That’s pretty non-specific.”
The chamber, which has been polling its members on the rules for re-opening, says about 30 percent have said they do not plan to re-open at this time.
“We understand and support those who have made the choice not to re-open,” Smith said.
Smith also said about 35 percent of her membership says their business has not been have been unaffected by the coronavirus.
Dr. Garcia also has a warning for the owners, customers and vendors.
“I caution us to remember we are still in the midst of this pandemic,” he said. “Things are getting better but we should not be too cavalier.”
It will take about three or four weeks “to understand whether this is having an impact on our infection rates.”
