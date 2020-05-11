Too Soon, Arizona? Hundreds sign open letter saying it’s too soon to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, dine-in services at places like coffee shops, restaurants and breweries were allowed to restart, but not all businesses were ready or wanting to do the same.
Grabbing a meal from your favorite restaurant looks a little different now, and looks like Tucson will have to get used to pick-up.
“I have no idea when we’ll reopen our doors,” said Jasper Ludwig, co-owner 5 Points Market and Restaurant. “I can’t make a plan right now.”
As information changes daily during the COVID-19 outbreak, a group of business owners around the state are together in one thing—they are not ready for dine-in service, or a complete reopening. In an open letter published online Saturday afternoon, the group of business owners signed their names, letting the public, government officials and their peers know, they aren’t returning just yet.
“For us, it’s about not only keeping the general public safe, but also keeping our staff and employees safe,” said Allie Baron, manager, La Cocina Restaurant.
The first paragraph of the letter reads, “We, the undersigned, are small business owners: restaurateurs, chefs, bar owners, service providers & retailers. We are united in our decision to not reopen our dining rooms & shops to the public at this time. It’s just too soon.”
The group said they wanted a place for other business owners who feel it’s too early to reopen, to know they are not alone. In less than 48 hours, the site had more than 200 signatures from businesses in Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff and more. Monday, employees were allowed to add to the list.
“We felt confident that a lot of folks felt this way,” said Ludwig.
The group said they do not feel comfortable opening up without a definite list of guidelines, more testing and tracing and a reduction in cases.
“We really want to open. We just don’t feel we can right now,” said Sally Kane, co-owner of The Coronet.
Many restaurants on the list are operating in some form or fashion—with take-out, pick-up and delivery. However, Kane, Ludwig and Baron all said reopening, even at 25-50 percent capacity, would not be financially responsible. The summer often brings a slump for restaurants, add an additional reduced capacity from the pandemic to the equation, and they said the overhead, stock of food and extra cleaning supplies costs too much. Kane said she realistically can only afford to reopen once. The group feels a reopening of dine-in services now, could result in another closing later on if a second-wave of the virus sparks up.
“I can’t reopen and go down in a bowl of flame,” said Kane.
Mayor Regina Romero also put on social media Monday her thoughts on the matter—posting in part, “We are all eager to come together again, but protecting the health and safety of ALL members of our community must come first. It’s just #TooSoonArizona.”
Governor Ducey, however, said, “Arizona will continue to take a steady approach and work with the Arizona Department of Health Services as we breathe life back into our businesses and provide guidance on reopening.”
To read the full letter, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.