Vail woman stuck in Somalia finally returns home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Vail couple has been re-united, just in time for Mother’s Day.
In the kitchen cooking for his wife, Laura Feazle, while surrounded by family, it was exactly how Tom Feazle had hoped to spend the day.
However, not long ago, that dream seemed out of reach.
“I just wanted to come home,” said Laura as she teared up.
In early March, Laura got on a plane and left the U.S. for the first time in her life. She headed to Somalia to meet her only grandchild, 1-year-old Yaya.
“He’s super funny, he has a great personality,” she said. “We bonded.”
Not long after arriving, Laura found herself stuck in Somalia.
“[There] was just a complete flight ban from the area I was in,” she said. “I was supposed to be there for 9 days and it turned into, I think, 52 days.”
With each passing day, Laura says things grew more volatile. She recalled a suicide bombing in Garowe (the city she was staying in) that killed a Somali governor.
“Which was only a couple of miles from where I was staying,” she said.
Her only hope of returning home included an 11 hour drive through Somalia to Hargeisa, where flights were still leaving the country.
“I was getting a lot of emails from the State department and the Embassy and Senator McSally’s office urging me to talk Laura out of the trip,” said Tom. “They were telling me every 6 out of 10 cars that were stopped – people were being kidnapped.”
Laura says staying put was not an option.
“It was really scary because we have no idea when they will lift the ban,” she said. “I mean it could be that way for a year or two, we don’t know. It wasn’t concerning for me to be there for 9 days, but when you start being there for 2 months, people start noticing, someone is not going to like it.”
So, she embarked on the frightening journey.
“My daughters-in-law’s family said a couple of us will ride with her, we will rent a car,” said Laura. “There were at least 100 plus road stops along the way.”
“She was sending us her location by GPS whenever she came up to a stop so we could track her in case she was kidnapped. That way, we would know where to start looking,” said Tom. “A lot of prayers were said that night.”
Laura says she was pulled into two police stations for questioning but was able to make it to the airport in Hargeisa without being extorted for money.
When she finally landed in Phoenix on May 2nd, Laura breathed a huge sigh of relief.
“It’s just overwhelmingly wonderful to feel safe and just be back. I think I will be nervous about ever traveling somewhere I can’t get back by car,” she laughed.
Tom and Laura, who will celebrate their 29th anniversary in June, have spent every single Mother’s Day together. However, this year is extra special; it comes with perspective and more appreciation.
“I’m just grateful to have her home,” said Tom. “She is the love of my life.”
Tom and Laura are thanking the community as well. Many people helped cover the cost of Laura’s trip home through a GoFundMe page.
