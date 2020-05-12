Davis-Monthan and Arizona Air National Guard salute COVID-19 front line heroes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 355th Wing, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, operating from Tucson International Airport, will combine forces May 14, 2020, to honor Pima County’s first responders and medical professionals fighting COVID-19 with a community flyover.
“Morris Air National Guard Base and Davis–Monthan Air Force Base recognize the healthcare personnel and first responders who are serving beyond measure during this trying time of the COVID pandemic,” said Col. Jeffrey Bulter, 162nd Wing commander. “We are extremely grateful for your service to the people of Tucson and the great state of Arizona.”
A formation of four aircraft, including two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-16 Fighting Falcons, will begin the flyover at approximately 2:00 p.m. The aircraft will take off from their respective installations and their flight will last approximately 40 minutes.
The flight path will overfly a variety of facilities that support the fight against COVID-19 in the region including hospitals, police stations, fire stations and municipal buildings across Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Oro Valley and Marana. Specific locations and an approximate timeline will be published on facebook.com/dmafb and facebook.com/162FW.
“We are honored to salute all the healthcare workers, first responders and civic leaders who are working tirelessly to flatten the curve in our community,” said Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander. “They are true heroes. We want everyone who sees us in the sky Thursday to know that our Airmen are flying with them in mind.”
Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain social distancing guidelines during this event. They should refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.