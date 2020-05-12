FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bit of lingering moisture will bring us some clouds for the first half of Monday. The moisture moves out leaving us with sunny skies and temps near normal for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.