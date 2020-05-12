KOLD honored with two regional Murrow Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 was recognized with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Tucson’s CBS affiliate was honored for excellence in journalism in the following categories:
- Continuing Coverage – Crisis On The Border, by Angelica Carrillo and photojournalist Ruben Fuentes.
- Hard News – Rough Arrest of Teen Quadruple Amputee, by Bud Foster and photojournalists Jesse Zoller and Greg Mannino.
“I continue to be amazed by the quality of local, honest and unbiased journalism that our newsroom produces,” said KOLD Vice President and General Manager Eric Duncan. “Both of these stories garnered national attention because of the topics, but more importantly because of the way they were reported. I am proud to be part of a team that understands the pulse of their community the way that this team does.”
KOLD Director of News Jenelle Shriner called the awards a true honor.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team of exceptional journalists for the work they do on a daily basis," Shriner said. “For our team to be honored with one of the industry’s most prestigious awards is a true honor.”
As a regional winner, KOLD is now under consideration for a 2020 National Murrow Award.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.
Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals (except in the Student categories). All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.
Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.