Many Arizonans short $600 on Monday’s unemployment payment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many Arizonans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic received their weekly compensation payments on Monday, only to find they were $600 short.
For many, this is no small chunk of change. It is the difference between buying groceries, paying bills, or making essential purchases.
Monday afternoon, Tucson resident Gregory Williams was set to purchase a vehicle.
“When we start opening up, I need transportation to start working again,” said Williams, a furloughed political canvasser.
Williams was counting on his weekly unemployment payment to bridge the gap. Then, he looked at his bank alert.
“It came through at $194, which is my base Arizona unemployment insurance, that’s minus $600,” he said.
However, Williams’ unemployment claim on the Arizona Department of Economic Security’s (DES) website said he had received a full $795 payment.
So, he made calls but says he got nowhere.
“I made probably 15 attempts to get through the phone lines, you cannot do it,” said Williams.
That’s how he ended up at the DES office on Alvernon Way, in line with many others also missing $600.
“I’ve never been on unemployment,” said a woman in line. “I was furloughed from my job [as a healthcare worker] and that money is paying my utilities, anything I need for my kids because I can’t qualify for anything else. Not having that money is stressful. I don’t want to have to rely on credit cards, but you do what you have to do.”
Those who visited the DES office say they left with little answers.
“The representative that I spoke with said ‘All I can tell you, and this is just advice, check at 5pm check at 12:01 tomorrow, if it’s not there … it’s not there’. What kind of answer is that?” asked Williams.
We reached out to the Arizona Department of Economic Security and received the following statement:
“DES is aware that there are claimants who filed weekly certifications recently that did not receive the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment benefit. We sincerely apologize and are working to correct this as quickly as possible. We will provide an update as soon as we have an estimated date of payment for these claims.”
For Williams, left without transportation a little while longer, an explanation is needed.
“Because we are talking about federal money here,” he said. “It erodes your confidence in the system.”
DES UPDATE:” Unemployment Insurance claimants who were paid between May 7 and May 11 did not receive the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payment benefit.
(This includes all individuals who filed an eligible weekly certification May 6 through May 10, as well as individuals who had their previous claims determined eligible for payment during that same timeframe).
Our staff worked to correct this error as quickly as possible. Claimants can expect to receive the missed payments between Wednesday and Friday of this week. We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to claimants.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.