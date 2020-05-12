PACC takes in around 40 dogs and 3 cats from hoarding case

These pets will not immediately be available to foster or adopt, as they need to be cleared from the clinic. Currently there are 213 pets in the shelter in need of homes, along with 667 in foster care that need permanent homes. People who would like to adopt one of the pets from this case should keep an eye on the available pets list located at //pima.gov/adopt. In order to adopt a pet, interested parties should fill out an adoption survey located on the same page.