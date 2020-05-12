PACC takes in around 40 dogs and 3 cats from hoarding case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center took in approximately 40 dogs and three cats from a hoarding case at a home near Santa Rita Park.
The owner asked for PACC’s help and is working with the shelter and surrendering these dogs over to PACC.
“The dogs’ owner is what we refer to as an overwhelmed caregiver,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “While she loves her dogs, she has too many and was unable to provide appropriate care for them.”
The call came in as a request for assistance from the Tucson Fire Department who was assisting a patient in the home. The conditions inside were poor. Animal Protection Officers reported a strong odor from the home with animal waste all over the floor. Ammonia levels in the house were quite high.
The dogs are all small to medium in size. They range in age from puppy to adult. The clinic is examining them, but most appear to be in good health. Many are very friendly and seem to enjoy being around people. Some dogs do have some matting in their fur, but they are being groomed by the shelter.
“We’ll be getting them spayed, neutered and vaccinated and adopted into new homes,” Hassen said.
These pets will not immediately be available to foster or adopt, as they need to be cleared from the clinic. Currently there are 213 pets in the shelter in need of homes, along with 667 in foster care that need permanent homes. People who would like to adopt one of the pets from this case should keep an eye on the available pets list located at //pima.gov/adopt. In order to adopt a pet, interested parties should fill out an adoption survey located on the same page.
For anyone who would like to help but can’t adopt or foster, they can make a donation to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center. Friends of PACC is the official nonprofit partner to Pima Animal Care Center, and relies on grants and individual donations to support the life-saving work of the shelter. People can make their financial donations at friendsofpacc.org.
“These are the kind of situations we’re here for, to ensure that PACC can continue their essential work to help our community and its pets. Thanks to our donors we can give each and every pet a chance.” says Sara Wolfe Vaughan, Development & Marketing Specialist for Friends of PACC.
PACC has changed their day-to-day operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. People must now have an appointment in order to come to the shelter. To make an appointment, read up on the current procedure at pima.gov/animalcare and on the PACC social media accounts to stay on top of the ever-changing situation.
