Pima County Board of Supervisors calls for emergency meeting to discuss making COVID-19 dine-in suggestions part of code

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has called an emergency meeting for tomorrow, May 13, 2020.
There is only one item on the agenda is whether the county should codify the suggestions for opening restaurants passed by the Back to Business Task Force.
You can read the 17 points of guidance here.
If the county decides to make the suggestions part of the food code, violations could come with penalties.
“It’s three things,” said Board Chair Ramone Valadez. “Education, education and warning, and then you start after the third occasion for the same offense, you start getting a fine.”
The fines will escalate for each offense after that.
Valadez says it’s important because when the governor lifts the stay at home order (which he did Tuesday afternoon) restaurants will need more guidance than is being offered by the state.
“I would ask your listeners, your watchers to make sure they act with personal responsibility just for their own sake, protect themselves and their family,” he said. “Understand the virus is still out there.”
