Silver Alert: Authorities searching for 81-year-old Show Low man

By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 12, 2020 at 7:51 PM MST - Updated May 12 at 7:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Leo Rowley, who was last seen at around 7 a.m. this morning in a Show Low neighborhood, according to a news release.

Rowley is traveling in a four-door 2018 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with the license plate UT/2F3TC. He was last seen wearing a navy hat, plaid shirt and black shoes, the release stated.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Show Low Police Department at (928)-537-5091.

This will be updated with more information as is becomes available.

