SUSD offers online summer school options for students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer school is just a few weeks away, but in this unusual time, many districts are changing up their plans.
In a continued effort to protect the community, Sunnyside Unified School District’s summer school programs will be held online this year.
Here are the options:
Online Learning:
- Students receive instruction and complete assignments completely at their own pace
- Open enrollment
Remote Learning:
- Students receive instruction/interact with a teacher via video conferences.
- Assignments and deadlines provided as the course progresses.
- Registration Deadlines: Session 1: June 1, Session 2: July 1
If you’re thinking your child should sign up for summer school but doesn’t have a laptop, no problem.
The district can provide one for a $25 fully-refundable security deposit.
Summer school is available for all ninth - 12th-grade students.
