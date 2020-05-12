SUSD offers online summer school options for students

By Brooke Chaplain | May 12, 2020 at 8:21 AM MST - Updated May 12 at 8:21 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer school is just a few weeks away, but in this unusual time, many districts are changing up their plans.

In a continued effort to protect the community, Sunnyside Unified School District’s summer school programs will be held online this year.

Here are the options:

Online Learning:

  • Students receive instruction and complete assignments completely at their own pace 
  • Open enrollment

Remote Learning:

  • Students receive instruction/interact with a teacher via video conferences.
  • Assignments and deadlines provided as the course progresses.
  • Registration Deadlines: Session 1: June 1, Session 2: July 1

If you’re thinking your child should sign up for summer school but doesn’t have a laptop, no problem.

The district can provide one for a $25 fully-refundable security deposit.

Summer school is available for all ninth - 12th-grade students.

