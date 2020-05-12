Tucson ASU grad puts positive spin on robotic graduation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -2020 is a graduating year like no other.
Today, graduates of ASU’s Thunderbird School of Global Management “rolled” across the stage using iPads on wheels they controlled from another room. This way, they could still thank the dean live. The virtual commencement is posted online for all the graduates’ friends and family to see.
One of these grads is particularly glad her extended family can watch her graduate from afar. Nancy Sierras Morales was born and raised in Tucson, and we last introduced you to her four years ago, at her graduation from Desert View High. Her parents had just been deported, but she beat the odds to graduate with honors and a full scholarship to Arizona State University.
“it’s weird - but it’s actually kind of iconic, because it’s never been done before,” Nancy said of the unique 2020 commencement.
Nancy knows all about breaking the mold. As she graduates with “Dean’s Circle” honors from Thunderbird, she plans to earn a master’s degree next. One day, she wants to run a nonprofit to help children like her in Mexico.
”I’ve realized that education has been extremely instrumental in my success - especially coming from immigrant parents they instilled the importance of education," Nancy said.
Now, that means more than ever. A year ago, Nancy lost her mom suddenly.
“She taught me a lot of the things that I know now. And because of her - and my dad - I’m the woman I am right now. and I know that she is watching me from above.”
Through it all, Nancy believes it was her parents who taught her the most important lesson, which hasn’t changed - from one graduation to the next.
Her advice to the next generation of graduates?
"You have to learn to think positively and if you want something go right out and get it."
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.