Tucson breakfast spot reopens dine-in services, implements social distancing measures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many restaurants in Arizona resumed dine-in services on Monday, May 11.
But reopening isn’t as not as easy as flipping an open sign.
Sitting six feet apart, salt and pepper shakers by request and one-time-use paper menus will be just a few parts of the post-COVID-19 dine-in experience.
But as many restaurants and coffee shops reopen, they’ll be following a checklist to remind them about safe food practices they must follow.
- Limit dining parties to no more than 10 people
- Operate at a reduced capacity
- Implement symptom screening for employees before their shifts start
- Implement comprehensive sanitation protocols
- Limit common areas for people to gather
- Clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces
At Bobo’s Restaurant, 2938 E. Grant Road, they’ve made several changes to make people feel safe but connected again.
“People are needing to be with other people. They’re coming in and chatting more than they ever did before. So, I’m hoping they’ll be comfortable with that,” owner Debra Gaudern, said.
Inside, tables have been separated, some have been eliminated, and others have been put outside in the courtyard for more space. Partitions have also been added to make sure people aren't inter-mingling and spreading germs as they eat.
Another thing you’ll notice, there’s nothing set on these tables.
Everything is by request now, so if you need salt and pepper or maybe an extra napkin, you'll have to ask.
Bobo’s is even implementing one-time-use paper menus and using a strong disinfectant on tables and chairs after every use.
Employees will be wearing masks and washing their hands constantly. They will also be checked for COVID-19 symptoms before their shifts even start.
