Arizona pools can reopen but not everyone is ready to make a splash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona pools are allowed to reopen Wednesday, but not everyone in southern Arizona is on board. Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at a press conference to address the pandemic in the state.
“I’ll speak for a lot of my colleagues across the state that it was a little bit of a surprise,” said Brent Dennis, director of Tucson Parks and Recreation.
The city of Tucson parks and recreation department said they were never consulted about the reopening. Over lunch Wednesday, the department made a plan, and it’s not easy to just dive into reopening.
They said a quarter of the lifeguards and their families do not want to come back to work in an unknown situation. The department is planning to open nine of the 20 city pools in early June.
“I think reopening the pools in early June will be a small baby step in the right direction,” said Dennis.
The open pools would operate at a third of capacity. However, to do that, the department said they need personal protective equipment for staff.
The state recommends non-medical grade face coverings and sanitizing pool chairs and tables after every use. Staff would need training on the new cleaning procedures and guidelines.
Dennis said it would take about two to three weeks to get staff levels up, trained, on the payroll and precautions put into place. Still, they said the ultimate decision will be guided by the Pima County Health Department and local leaders, as the stay-at-home order ends Friday, May 15.
“For obvious reasons, we’re going to wait until Friday, and see what our mayor…and council think is in the best interest for Tucson,” Dennis said.
The City of Tucson is not alone in the decision to hold-off on pool openings. Pima County said it will not open pools and splash pads just yet, but will make an announcement before Memorial Day weekend. The Town of Oro Valley said it is waiting for more guidelines from the county.
Resorts and apartments are included in the reopening, but several complexes and neighborhood communities KOLD contacted were not immediately ready to open Wednesday, May 13.
Hacienda De Sol said in a statement it is planning on opening the main pool in the next few days.
“We will review the guidelines for opening our pools, and evaluate the appropriate timing to train staff and put effective protocols in place. We anticipate being able to open our main pool in the next few days but will first ensure we are prepared for the safety of our guests and employees,” said Jill Clark, general manager at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.
According to the CDC, there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools and hot tubs. For a full list of guidelines the state recommends for pools, click here.
For a list of CDC guidelines on pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds, click here.
To read Pima County’s best practices for the phased reopening of pools and other amenities, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.