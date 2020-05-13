BREAKING: Casinos, theaters and other businesses can reopen Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, all non-essential businesses can reopen on Saturday when the stay-at-home order expires.
That includes movie theaters, casinos and other entertainment attractions -- like zoos, skating rinks, museums and comedy clubs.
Whether those businesses are ready to reopen remains to be seen. KOLD News 13′s Hannah Tiede is working to find out about the major local venues and businesses in southern Arizona.
According to its website, Casino Del Sol plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Desert Diamond does not have an open date on its site.
More information on Ducey’s orders can be read HERE.
Ducey said that many places of worship, while never formally forced to close, chose to change their services during the outbreak.
As they reopen, they are asked to follow the Arizona Department of Health Services’ guidance for enhanced physical distancing and safety precautions. You can read that HERE.
