FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful May Weather!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 13, 2020 at 4:36 AM MST - Updated May 13 at 4:36 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nice May weather continues through the week! A warm up comes next week with winds picking up again!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100 degrees. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

