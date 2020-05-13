Keller Williams Southern Arizona, Realty Worldwide hosting donation drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local Tucson Real Estate Brokerage “Keller Williams Southern Arizona” along with Keller Williams Realty Worldwide will shut down May 14, 2020 to give back to the community and help those in need.
This annual event is a day where all offices close so that agents can participate in helping within the community to do various activities supporting Community Organizations.
This year, all focus has been placed on collecting donations to benefit four different Public Service agencies right here in Tucson.
Donations can be made from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E Ft. Lowell.
The organizations are collecting for Habitat for Humanity, Youth on Their Own, Z Mansion and The Community Food Bank.
