Pima County libraries to reopen with limited services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All but two libraries in the Pima County Public Library system will reopen on Monday, May 18.
According to information from the county, the reopened libraries will have limited services and limited hours. The two libraries that are remaining closed - Dusenberry-River Library and El Rio Library - will reopen at a later date.
Library customers will be required to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear cloth face coverings. The libraries will provide masks for customers who don’t have one. Customers are also asked to be willing to have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to come back at a later time.
Upon reopening, the libraries will offer holds pickup, limited computer use on a first-come, first-served basis, and use of our printing, copying, and fax services. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Libraries will also limit the number of customers in each building, limit access to certain areas and limit customers’ time in each building.
Customers can also use the library from home.
- Call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to ask questions. Or, send in questions using the contact form.
- Browse the online catalog and place holds from home.
- Download and streaming services, including eBooks, audiobooks, video, music, magazines, and newspapers, are all available 24/7.
- The E-Library is available for research and learning needs!
- Check the calendar for online events.
