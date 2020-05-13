Tucson gym reopens to public following sanitation protocols

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many gyms and fitness centers are reopening to the public on Wednesday, May 13, but only if they follow strict safety and social distancing guidelines.
At Evolve Gym, they're taking steps to make sure members feel comfortable and safe.
These steps include:
- Reducing contact between members
- Providing access to soap and water for hand washing
- Requiring employees to regularly wash hands for at least 20 seconds
- Wiping any pens, counters, or hard surfaces between use or customer
- Sanitizing gym equipment before and after every use
- Offering no-contact check-ins
Two other things Evolve Gym is doing to make people feel safe is ordering steam cleaners and providing COVID testing.
The owner says the steam cleaners will be used throughout the day, cleaning and sanitizing the space.
COVID tests are available to screen members, on a voluntary basis.
In regards to the dozens of machines and lots of equipment inside the gym, the owner feels confident members will be able to maintain proper social distancing.
"As it stands, we’re 6,200 working square feet in this area and we average about 10 members at a time. So that’s 500 to 600 feet easily per member, which is well over what they would recommend for CDC,” said owner Patrick O’Reilly.
If someone is using a machine next to where you'd like to be, use proper gym etiquette.
Wait your turn, they'll finish up, employees will sanitize, and you're good to go.
There are also some steps you can take to protect yourself while visiting gyms.
- Gym-goers need to be responsible by staying home if you feel sick and staying at least 6 feet away from other patrons.
- If you are at higher risk for severe illness, avoid visiting gyms and fitness centers altogether.
- That includes adults 65 or older and anyone with serious underlying medical conditions.
- While working out, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer immediately after.
- After leaving the gym, use hand sanitizer.
- When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
