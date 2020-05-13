Tucson police identify victim of fatal midtown collision involving motorcyclist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist near the University of Arizona on Tuesday morning.
The collision happened just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of north Plumer Street and east Sixth Street where a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a motorcyclist, according to a news release from TPD. Police say the driver of the Jeep was traveling southbound on Plumer Street approaching Sixth Street and stopped at an intersection stop sign.
As the driver proceeded through the intersection, they collided with 33-year-old Kyle E. Gabbard, who was traveling westbound on Sixth Street on a 2003 Harley-Davidson road bike. Crews with the Tucson Fire Department rendered aid to Gabbard and took him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the released stated.
The driver of the Jeep stopped and stayed at the scene and a DUI officer determined impairment was not a factor in the collision. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed down Sixth Street before the collision, the release stated. Interviews and roadway evidence determined speed was a factor in the collision.
No citations or charges have been issued at this time, the release stated. This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.