UPS delivery delayed? This could be the reason why

“Regarding your question about delivering “except where limited by government restrictions,” this can include situations where businesses are closed or staffing has been reduced to where we are not able to make connect with someone to make those deliveries. In these cases, we continue to make three attempts and hold those deliveries for nine days unless alternative arrangements have been made. If there are some specific deliveries in question, please share or ask the customer(s) to share the 1Z tracking numbers with us and we’ll investigate the situation.”