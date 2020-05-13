UPS delivery delayed? This could be the reason why

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With many people shopping or ordering things online during the coronavirus outbreak, it appears shipping has slowed down in southern Arizona — at least for some customers through UPS.
Several viewers reached out to KOLD News 13 with concerns about their deliveries being delayed.
One business owner shared he had not received a delivery in five days with the tracking tool showing the packages were at the Tucson facility.
“NO package deliveries since Thursday I have quite a few boxes showing they made it to Tucson last week but we have not seen our UPS driver since last Thursday.”
Another viewer said he reached out to the facility for information on deliveries but didn’t get a clear response.
“A majority of packages have not left the facility since mid last week. Nothing is being delivered and the company will only say that they are delayed “due to events beyond our control.” Asked if it was coronavirus or strike-related, was summarily hung up on. Outgoing and incoming packages are at a standstill.”
According to UPS, severe weather, natural disasters, and other conditions “beyond our control” can occasionally disrupt services. Right now, a service alert has been issued with impacts related to the coronavirus.
In March, UPS suspended the service guarantee for all shipments from any origin to any destination as part of the company’s response to the virus. The company said commit times for some services have also changed.
KOLD News 13 reached out to UPS for information on what appeared to be a recent delivery delay. Here is the answer we received from a member of the company’s media relations team:
“We continue to operate in line with demand and the needs of our customers, except where limited by government restrictions. We have both a privilege and a responsibility to continue safely working during this challenging period.”
After a phone call for more clarity, this is the statement we received:
“Regarding your question about delivering “except where limited by government restrictions,” this can include situations where businesses are closed or staffing has been reduced to where we are not able to make connect with someone to make those deliveries. In these cases, we continue to make three attempts and hold those deliveries for nine days unless alternative arrangements have been made. If there are some specific deliveries in question, please share or ask the customer(s) to share the 1Z tracking numbers with us and we’ll investigate the situation.”
The spokesperson said current hiring needs for UPS are relatively flat, with some areas of the country tighter than others.
“In general, we are only hiring where attrition is a factor – students graduating and moving on from our part-time positions or retirements in the full-time driving ranks,” he wrote in an email.
