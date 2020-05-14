Bees swarm at Oro Valley Marketplace; three people stung

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were stung by bees swarming at Oro Valley Marketplace on Thursday, May 14.
According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, the incident happened shortly after noon near the Sports Clips. People in the building on the far west end of Oro Valley Marketplace were advised to shelter in place.
The three victims received minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital.
The main entrance to Oro Valley Marketplace remained open, but the area where the bees were swarming was closed off.
This incident came a day after a fatal incident in which three dogs were killed by bees on Tucson’s southeast side.
