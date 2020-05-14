Pima County adopts pool regulations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted temporary regulations for public and semi-public swimming pools as part of its COVID-19 pandemic response at a meeting yesterday.
With the expiration of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Stay At Home order May 15, the Pima County Health Department and the County’s Back To Business Steering Committee are providing important guidance about minimum safety standards for reopening.
The protective measures apply to all public and semi-public (hotel, resort, etc) pools regulated by the County’s Health Department. Minimum measures include:
- Wellness/symptom and temperature checks for all personnel. When possible this can also be extended to vendors, contractors and others as they enter the premises.
- Similar symptoms and temperature checks for guests are optional.
- Cloth masks and gloves and frequent handwashing is required for all staff.
Minimum operation measures include:
- Physical (and website) signage posting at the pool entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.
- Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower unless 6-foot physical distance standards can be achieved with higher occupancy.
- Clearly marked 6-foot spacing marks at entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within the pool area where patrons may queue or congregate.
- Physical distancing of 6 feet minimum between deck loungers, chairs and/or tables.
- Elimination of self-service stations including water fountains, unless touchless. (Nothing prohibits the serving of bottled water.)
- Hand sanitizers available at or near the entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas.
- Sanitize customer areas and high-touched surface areas after each sitting or equipment use with EPA-registered disinfectant.
- Implement cashless and/or minimal touch payment methods if possible.
- Post documentation cleaning logs on line and make them available upon request neard the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every two to three hours.
Inspectors will work with pool operators on compliance during regular inspections. All establishments that pass standards for pools will earn a Pima County Best Practice Pledge badge that can be displayed electronically or physically.
As always, people over 65 and the medically vulnerable should stay home as the pandemic is ongoing.
