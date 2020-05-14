Catalina Foothills High School creates unique way to celebrate graduation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the midst of COVID-19, Catalina Foothills High School will hold graduation next week, just in a different way.
While Seniors and their families would typically meet on the football field for graduation, this year COVID-19 restrictions called that off.
But instead of throwing in the towel, the district opted to do something unique.
They’re creating a video of the graduates’ big day that will air online for families.
In the video, all 415 graduates get to celebrate the traditional big moments: crossing the stage, moving their tassels, even throwing their caps up in the air.
Here's how they made it work with social distancing.
Students arrived in their caps and gowns, in groups of six, every 20-30 minutes.
Those students then entered the field, used hand sanitizer, grabbed their diplomas, and walk to the stage.
From there, the film crew directed students where to go, when to pose for pictures, while, of course, standing 6 feet apart from others.
The school used cones to mark the distances so students didn’t have to worry about it, but could just enjoy the moment.
While it’s not the normal big graduation event we normally see, some Seniors said it’s just nice they get a moment to celebrate their accomplishments and hard work.
“I was really looking forward to actual graduation, but this is really special. My grandparents are going to enjoy it. Everyone who wanted to come and watch me graduate, they have the opportunity to still watch,” Uma Hebbar said.
Catalina Foothills is the only school in Tucson doing this.
Their graduation movie will air on the school’s website Wednesday, May 20.
