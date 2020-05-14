CVS opening 10 drive-thru test sites in Arizona, 3 in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - CVS Health announced it will open 10 COVID-19 test sites in Arizona beginning on Friday, May 15.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
The new testing sites in Arizona include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 3832 E. Speedway, Tucson
- CVS Pharmacy, 8920 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
- CVS Pharmacy, 10650 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
- CVS Pharmacy, 1750 E. Broadway Road, Tempe
- CVS Pharmacy, 5975 W. Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
- CVS Pharmacy, 6015 E. Brown Road, Mesa
- CVS Pharmacy, 3170 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
- CVS Pharmacy, 10707 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix
- CVS Pharmacy, 14672 N. Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
- CVS Pharmacy, 4430 E. Ray Road, Phoenix
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
