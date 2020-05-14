FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend Warmup on the Way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nice May weather continues through the week! A warm up comes this weekend before a system brushes our area early next week cooling temps back into the low 90s with gusty winds.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100 degrees. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.