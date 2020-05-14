Local photographers team up to donate photoshoots for graduates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of Tucson photographers is teaming up to help celebrate graduates with an event called "Essential '20."
They are donating their time and talents to give seniors a free photo session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said the meaning of essential is absolutely necessary and extremely important and that each one of the students is just that.
“We have the photographers spread out nice and distanced and they’re taking either their senior photos or their prom photos and it’s just a good way to give back to these kids that kind of missed out on so many things like their sporting events or their proms. They don’t get to say bye to their teachers, or their friends like they wanted to," said Margarita Potts who helped put the event together.
Each student will practice social distancing as they rotate every five minutes between photographers in different areas. Not only will the student get pictures from one photographer, but they will also be given images from every photographer, each with unique styles and perspectives.
All they’re asking for is a $25 donation or an item of teen clothing. All proceeds are going to the local non-profit Youth on Their Own, an organization that helps homeless teens.
The event is being held Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 at a private ranch donated by a local doctor.
There are a few spots still open for seniors to register. Business owners interested in participating should contact Reyna at rey2cute@gmail.comasocialcoaz@gmail or asocialcoaz@gmail.com.
For more information about the event or to sign up a senior click here.
