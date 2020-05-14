One person found dead following apartment fire on city’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are investigating an apartment fire Thursday afternoon where they found one person dead.
The fire started at an apartment complex on the 100 block of west Valencia Road on May 14, according to a tweet from TFD. Crews were able to get the flames under control and found a middle-aged man dead inside.
It’s unclear if the man died from injuries he suffered in the fire or from another, unknown cause.
Fire investigators with the department will be on the scene for several hours, according to TFD’s Twitter page.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.