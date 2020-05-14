Pima Community College prepares to bring some staff back to campuses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College established guidelines for workers and staff to come back to campus following the expiration of the stay-at-home order in Arizona.
“We’re not going to bring everybody back at once,” said Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert. “We’re going to do it in a very phased approach.”
Staff will begin reappearing on campus by the end of May or near the first of June.
“You can’t just walk into your office,” Lambert said. “You have to go through a screening process.”
First of all, they must sign in and have their temperature taken. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask, which will be provided by the college.
Where it makes sense he says, plexiglass barriers will be installed.
Social distancing rules also apply, which is why workers are reconfiguring the offices to provide the space.
“Some of our employees will be given face shields in addition to masks,” Lambert said.
Right now, about 30 percent of the student body is involved in an online program but Lambert said he is trying to get that number to 50 percent.
Lambert would not say how far the school will go to discipline anyone who fails to follow the rules but says they will be warned.
If that doesn’t work “then we’ll look at escalating that intervention.”
He said the main focus at Pima Community College is safety.
Programs are being tailored so that they can be scaled down if there is a second wave of the coronavirus.
As far as face-to-face classrooms, they will be rare and reserved for those operations which can’t be done online such as nursing or the aviation program. But they may be scaled down to limit in-person interactions.
“So you’re going to see a phased-in opening of the face-to-face aspect of the operations,” Lambert said.
The spring semester ends next week and the fall semester begins in late August.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.