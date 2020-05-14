Some entertainment venues reopening soon, others holding off

“Right now, the concert business is on hold,” said Curtis McCrary, the executive director of the Rialto Theatre Foundation. “There are so many issues related to the venue side; our side of it, but also what it’s like for touring artists to go from densely-populated city to densely-populated city; the exposure and the risk. Until the artists side of things gets more comfortable and believes it’s safe to go back out on the road, it doesn’t make sense for us to try to reopen. In theory, we could program local artists if there were some that were willing, but I’m not super comfortable with [reopening] yet.”