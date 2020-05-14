Southern Arizona flyover gives thanks to healthcare workers and first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona healthcare workers and first responders got a special thanks in the sky Thursday. The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the Arizona Air National Guard performed a flyover with two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-16 Fighting Falcons.
"The community support that we've been givem here at Oro Valley kind of brings us to tears," said Oro Valley Hospital Nurse Erinn Oller. "It's really amazing how many people are thinking about the healthcare workers on the front lines."
Healthcare workers are on the minds of many as they continue the battle against COVID-19. The flyover was extremely special to Captain Haden Fullam who said his wife is a nurse.
"It's pretty exciting to be able to go out with the intent to support people like my wife that are working hard to do the best they can," Fullam said.
Another pilot involved in the flyover, Commander of the A-10 Demonstration Team Cody Wilton, said his wife is also a nurse and he was happy to show his support.
"To be able to show our appreciation in a small way is a great opportunity," Wilton said.
The message of appreciation was received by healthcare workers as they watched the aircraft go by.
“It’s nice to know people inside the hospital and outside the hospital are working towards a common goal,” said Oro Valley Doctor Steve Ruffenach. “Treating patients and inspiring people.”
