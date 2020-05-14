Tucson police detain one person involved in a collision on the northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a collision that sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday evening.
Officer Frank Magos, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. May 13 near Camino de la Tierra and Shumaker Drive, where a vehicle and a motorcycle collided. The female driver fled the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Another person involved in the collision was sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Magos said officials with both TPD and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department canvassed the area to find the driver, who took off from the scene. Authorities learned the vehicle involved in the collision was reported stolen
Officials are still investigating the scene and motorists traveling in the area are being directed to alternate routes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.