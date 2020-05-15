Class of 2020: No caps, no gowns, no jobs?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Before COVID-19 forced businesses and schools to close, the Class of 2020 was expected to graduate into the strongest job market in 50 years.
Now, due to massive economic fallout, economists predict new graduates will have a rough time entering the job market.
But in Pima County, there’s good news. Experts say there are lots of job opportunities available.
Experts with the Pima County One-Stop Career Center say jobs in construction, manufacturing, and healthcare are steady right now.
There's a huge demand for IT positions.
Employers with delivery services, grocery stores, Walmart, and Amazon are even hiring temporary positions.
“Don’t give up what it is you truly want to do and what’s going to make you happy. It’ll happen. In the meantime, consider a temporary assignment. It will give you not just money, but experience and networking,” said Michael Gates, program manager of the Dislocated Workers Program for Pima County One-Stop.
If you're still looking to find a job or you're having a hard time doing so during this time, experts recommend:
- Work on your interviewing skills
- Stay active on social media, especially LinkedIn
- Search corporate websites for job openings
- Stay strong
