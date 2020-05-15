County considering how to bring workers back to the office, some worried about COVID-19 risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s thought thousands of workers may be heading back to the office Monday as the Arizona stay-at-home order expires Friday, May 15 weekend.
It isn’t known how many businesses may reopen, how many workers may return or how many telecommuters will be required to be back in the office again.
There are two camps here: Those who are anxious to get back to the job and those who are anxious about going back to the workplace.
“If I were to return to my workplace, it would definitely reduce my level of safety,” said Michele Garsha, an inspector for Pima County who has been telecommuting.
The county has been debating how to bring its 1,100 telecommuters back to the office, which may be done in a phased manner.
A discussion last week ended with no decision so the Pima County Board of Supervisors will revisit the issue next week.
How to make the workers feel safe is the utmost concern.
“Just because the governor has lifted the order doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,” Garsha said.
Shefali Milcyarek-Desai directs the Worker’s Rights Clinic in Tucson.
She said if employees “feel in imminent danger of death or serious injury” they should call the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or the state to make a complaint.
Part of the issue is employers have not been given consistent government rules and regulations on how to make the workplace safe during the pandemic.
“Even employers have been left in the dark about what they’re supposed to do to ensure a safe workplace for their workers,” she said.
Many of the experts say it falls on the employees to make the decision as to whether returning to the workplace is in their best interest.
Some of the workers may be able to continue telecommuting but others may not have that decision because they need the paycheck.
Others may face issues like the loss of childcare, which presents another issue.
In today’s pandemic environment, it’s important to talk about safety.
“Connect with HR and you say, ‘look I really feel, for me, it’s an unsafe environment,’” said Dr. Kathleen Winston, the dean of nursing at the University of Phoenix. “Ask: ‘What, if any, accommodations are available to me given the situation I’m in.’”
Winston said there are likely many others in a company who feel the same way, so it may be an idea to form a support group where like-minded and concerned workers can keep each other in the loop.
But, the most important thing is to make sure managers are aware of the concerns.
“Just share honestly that I’m having some anxiety and I’m a little nervous about this,” she said. “Based on the response you get, that will guide you into what the next step might be.”
