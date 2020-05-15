Kroger to give $130 million to employees in ‘thank you’ pay, extends COVID-19 leave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the national grocery brand Kroger Co. announced Friday they would implement a one-time “thank you" payment to frontline employees at the end of the month.
The allocated $130 million for the payments will go to frontline grocery store workers, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates, following the one-time appreciation bonuses those employees received in April and continuous hero pay received from April to mid-May. Appreciation bonuses were $300 and $150 for full-time and part-time employees, according to a news release from the company, first announced in March.
Full-time associates will receive $400 and part-time employees $200 paid in installments on May 30 and June 18, the release stated.
The company will still provide employees with paid emergency COVID-19 leave for those impacted by the virus or who are experiencing symptoms.
