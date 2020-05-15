Marana healthcare facilities to take part in Arizona COVID-19 testing blitz

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s another hand in the state’s COVID-19 testing blitz: MHC Healthcare.
MHC Healthcare, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, is participating in the state-wide testing blitz to fight COVID-19. Healthcare workers will provide free testing at two locations in Tucson and Marana to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, with drive-thru testing available Saturday, May 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The two locations where everyone can get a drive-thru test will be at MHC Healthcare Marana Main Health Center at 13395 N. Marana Main St. and at MHC Integrated Care located at 2355 N. Wyatt Dr. in Tucson.
MHC Healthcare is serving both Tucson and Marana residents and will provide testing to everyone who comes through, not just current patients. Anyone who wants to be tested can get a test, even if they are not showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
"We feel if they have to pay for the test, a lot of patients would not get it and they might really need it. And maybe would head off an outbreak ahead of time," said MHC Healthcare CEO Clint Kuntz.
They have about 400 free COVID-19 tests between their two locations in Marana and Tucson and will have both oral and nasal test kits.
But Director of Nursing Melissa Peironnet said if you choose to be tested, be prepared for an experience that isn’t too pleasant.
“It’s got to go up to the nose, up back, pretty far, it’s gotta hang out there five to 10 seconds there going to roll it around with their fingers try to get as much contact as possible,” Peironnet said.
Similar to other testing blitz sites, the results are expected to be back within three to five days. They hope it will provide more answers in the days to come.
“We’ll have a better picture of what’s going on in our community because right now it’s kind of limited because of the testing that we have done and this will give us a better picture of that,” Kuntz said.
