2 people evacuated from Oro Valley residential fire, 1 animal unaccounted for

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Police Department are investigating the cause of a house fire in a neighborhood near Catalina State Park on Friday, May 15.
Capt. Adam Jarrold, a spokesperson with the district, said two people were evacuated from a home on the 13000 block of North Deergrass Drive. Firefighters rescued four animals from the flames but one cat is still unaccounted for.
Crews got the flames under control 12 minutes after their arrival at 2:58 p.m., Jarrold said. No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.