Secretary of the Army, Sen. McSally visit Fort Huachuca to see impact of COVID-19 on training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Military personnel are finding ways to train during the COVID-19 crisis. Sen. Martha McSally and Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy visited Fort Huachuca to see how it has continued through the outbreak Friday, May 15.
“We have continued the pipeline through the COVID-19 response,” said Com. 2nd Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment Alissa McKaig. “The soldiers have not been effected.”
Fort Huachuca is home to the largest unmanned aircraft systems training in the world. McSally and McCarthy got a first-hand look at the efforts.
“Doing it safely, but continuing to train America’s warriors so that they can be ready and our military readiness does not suffer, as we are all addressing this pandemic,” McSally said. “I’m really proud.”
They saw the Gray Eagle Aircraft during their visit to Sierra Vista.
"These are the great things about my job," McCarthy said. "When I get to go out and see all our men and women at the street level who have been preparing themselves to meet national objectives worldwide."
McKaig said Gray Eagles are unmanned aerial systems with a camera that can gather intelligence and, "provides feedback to the fighting force." There's no pilot inside to fly it.
"It's actually more than just the aircraft," she said. "There's a shelter and another system that's responsible for guiding the aircraft."
The soldiers are taking precautions as they train during the outbreak.
“Wearing their proper personal protective equipment, their masks, and they’re sanitizing the classroom space, the barracks, all the training facilities as well as hand washing,” McKaig said.
