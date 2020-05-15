Police search for suspects at large following midtown shootout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are searching for the suspects involved in a shootout in which a stray bullet hit a Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Officer Frank Magos, a spokesperson with TPD, said the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. from a Pima Community College officer who was on the scene. The officer said they were sitting in traffic near the 3900 block of east 29th Street in their marked patrol car when they saw two men ahead of them involved in some sort of altercation.
One man forced the other into a white SUV then pulled a firearm out, pointing it in the opposite direction of the officer. At the same time, a PCSD sheriff’s deputy was also stuck in traffic on the same street, near the PCC squad vehicle.
The man with the firearm engaged in a gunfight with an unknown individual, Magos said. A stray bullet from the unknown individual struck the PCSD deputy’s windshield but the deputy was not injured.
The PCC officer pursued the white SUV but lost track of it in a nearby neighborhood. Later, TPD officers located the SUV at 2200 S. Howard Stravenue while, at the same time, the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen.
Robbery detectives with TPD are leading the investigation into the incident and, while they do not have anyone in custody, they are working on several leads, Magos said.
Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME or 911.
